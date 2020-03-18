Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
FIRST IMPRESIONS: You have until Friday 9am to vote for the best customer service person in Biloela.
FIRST IMPRESIONS: You have until Friday 9am to vote for the best customer service person in Biloela.
News

YOUR VOTE: Top 5 customer service people

Aaron Goodwin
18th Mar 2020 4:42 PM | Updated: 5:30 PM

IT'S CLEAR we all like to put a high price on customer service and ensure it's a pillar of our local businesses.

We asked on Monday night for our second 'Best of the Banana Shire' series and we got a big response from you with 10 nominations.

We've made it our mission at the Central Telegraph to uncover the best customer service in the region this week, and we love giving a pat on the back to locals.

We've short-listed your votes to the top five people who do customer service best in Biloela.

Now you have until Friday 9am to vote in our short-listed poll for the best customer service person in Biloela!

Don't forget to share the link with all our wonderful businesses.

Vote in the poll below:

Reader poll

Who gives the best customer service in Biloela?

View Results
best of biloela customer service
Central Telegraph

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Schools to stay open, new crowd limits, travel bans

        Schools to stay open, new crowd limits, travel bans

        Health Prime Minister Scott Morrison has banned overseas travel, non essential crowds greater than 100 people but schools will remain open. LATEST HERE

        How state plans to restock the shelves

        premium_icon How state plans to restock the shelves

        News Coronavirus Qld: New rules to help grocers restock faster

        Billions in support coming for families, businesses

        premium_icon Billions in support coming for families, businesses

        Politics Coronavirus safety net payments to be unveiled by Scott Morrison

        How to self-isolate the right way and how it’s enforced

        How to self-isolate the right way and how it’s enforced

        Health Here’s what you need to know, including when and how to do it.