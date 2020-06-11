Youngsters get in touch with nature

FEELING GREEN: Young Carter from C and K Biloela Community Childcare Centre tends the gardens.

WITH the help of a government grant, a Biloela childcare centre is guiding the next generation down a path of sustainability.

The C and K Biloela Community Childcare Centre is putting a $9080 grant to good use, educating its kindy students on the value of recycling, through a Creche and Kindergarten Recycling Program.

Centre director Chrissy Lonsdale said that the centre was proud to receive this grant and added it would ensure the centre was able to share and educate the importance of sustainable practices to the children, their families and the community.

“This will enable us to develop a bush tucker garden within our kindy environment which will include a yarning circle and boulders with indigenous art,” Mrs Lonsdale said.

“We are excited to work with our local and surrounding community to source all relevant materials and a local indigenous artist and elders in support of their knowledge with the plants, what grows best in our climate and Dream Time art.

“Also included with this grant, we will be able to build a central recycling bins station which will include a visual wall display, this will enable us to have our current recycling bins stored in a stationed area.”

The funding was received through the Federal Government’s National Environmental Science Program.

Member for Flynn Ken O’Dowd said government funding for the Creche and Kindergarten Association Limited underlined the government’s focus on working with local communities to deliver genuine outcomes that enhanced local areas.

“We are working with people who want to help their local environments,” Mr O’Dowd said.

“This is about making a real difference through practical policies.

“Through the National Environmental Science Program, we are investing $290 million in evidence-based on ground strategies that combine the latest environmental science with traditional knowledge and practical land care management.”

Mrs Lonsdale added that recycling was an important feature at C and K Biloela and was central to their learning, which was embedded through everyday practices.

“Also our centre has adopted chickens. These chickens regularly visit the children here at the centre, but most importantly this helps the children to understand the importance of why they are saving their food scraps at meal times,” Mrs Lonsdale said.

“We have a collect caps station. These are provided to the prosthetic limbs appeal.

“We have a recycling bottle station in our foyer for all staff, families and the community to contribute too, but due to COVID-19 at present we have removed these stations.

“We also have several families that contribute to our recycling loose parts as well as several organisations.”

The total cost for the Creche and Kindergarten Recycling program was $13,805.