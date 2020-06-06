Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A young man has died after being critically injured in a vehicle roll over.
A young man has died after being critically injured in a vehicle roll over.
News

Young man killed in vehicle roll

by Peter Carruthers
6th Jun 2020 8:59 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YOUNG man has died after being critically injured in a vehicle roll over south of Cairns.

A 27-year-old Trebonne man died yesterday afternoon after a single vehicle traffic crash in Lannercost, just south of Cardwell.

Preliminary inquiries indicate around 3pm, the man was driving along Abergowrie and Lannercost Extension Rd, when the man lost control resulting in the car rolling.

As a result of the impact, the man sustained critical injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Forensic Crash Unit investigations continue.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online form 24 hours per day.

Originally published as Young man killed in vehicle roll over south of Cairns

road death road toll

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Some people just should not breed

        premium_icon Some people just should not breed

        Opinion Parenting is a privilege, and children must be removed from toxic homes instead of being left to suffer because of an incompetent system, writes Kyie Lang.

        Full list: Every nominee for Queenslander of the Year

        premium_icon Full list: Every nominee for Queenslander of the Year

        News Police officer to celebrity chef among nominees

        No more special treatment for the outback shires

        premium_icon No more special treatment for the outback shires

        News Community leaders are hopeful the region’s businesses will get a boost with...

        Travel agency calling for support to ensure survival

        premium_icon Travel agency calling for support to ensure survival

        News Central Queensland travel agents are working tirelessly to refund and credit...