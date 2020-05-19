Young man having a profound impact on his community

18-YEAR-OLD Rhett Ashton has always wanted to be a paramedic and in the not too distant future his dream may be a reality.

Mr Ashton was recognised this week by the Queensland Ambulance Service for his community service to the Baralaba community and ambulance station as part of National Volunteer Week.

For the past year, he has been a volunteer emergency driver and when he first took up the role he was actually the youngest emergency driver in the state.

“I saw they needed some help and one of my mates that volunteers at the Barcaldine station said I should give it a go and I was happy to jump on board and help,” Mr Ashton said.

“I lived in a small town and seeing the ambulance go out and thinking I’d like to do that and help out.

“I’ve always being a caring and passionate sort of person for the community.”

Mr Ashton said it was an honour to have his efforts recognised by the service but also by the community on a consistent bases.

“It certainly helps you do your job and you have some hard jobs to go to and it's nice to be recognised for what you do,” Mr Ashton said.

“People walk around the community and thank you so it’s a nice reward.”

As part of his role, Mr Ashton drives with paramedics to and from jobs in the area, transports patients for hospital transfers, helps with pre-hospital care and assist paramedics on scene as he has already completed a school based apprenticeship in nursing.

“I don’t think I’ve encountered any challenges, it’s pretty easy going,” Mr Ashton said.

“Been to a few jobs that are graphic but it doesn't affect me in any way.

“There was one recently that was graphic but you get in and get the job done and not think about it.

“That’s why we have debriefs and talk about what we did well and what we thought was tough.”

The volunteer driver moved to Baralaba in 2013 and in July he will start his Bachelor of Nursing with UQ, with plans to then study to be a paramedic.

“Once I do my paramedics course I will go to a bigger station and get more experience then hope to go out remote and see how I go,” Mr Ashton said.

“Never know where life takes you.

“Baralaba is a small community and everybody helps each other.

“If you have a problem you ask someone and they help you out.

“The community spirit is nice and it's better than a bigger town.”