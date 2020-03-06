Wowan’s turn to shine

ROLLING ALONG: The Wowan Golf Club is hoping for a big turnout this weekend to their men’s and mixed open.

THE Wowan Golf Club has its fingers crossed ahead of the club’s annual open tournament this weekend.

The club’s mixed and men’s open will take place, with club captain Shai Pearce looking forward to fun and competitive games of golf.

“We appreciate everyone that travels out and supports the small clubs because we need as many players as we can to stay afloat,” Pearce said.

“The mixed open is a good opportunity for the men to survey the course the day before the men’s open.

“Additionally, the mixed open is a chance to have a good game of golf with anyone, they don’t have to be your partner.”

Pearce said being a member of the Wowan Golf Club was like having a second family.

“We are a small club and everybody bands together to get stuff done,” Pearce said

“We’ve been through tough times with the floods and weather conditions.

“We have members from Rockhampton, Gracemere and those that come a fair way.”

After more than 100 players from around the region competed at the Biloela Golf Club’s men’s and mixed opens in early February, Pearce would love 40-50 to compete at Wowan.

“We would love that many and quite a few years ago we’d get between 80-100 players,” Pearce said.

“The dry conditions affect the course and the drought affects everybody.

“We don’t have the watering capabilities like larger clubs.”

The mixed open tees off from 10am on March 7, $15 per person over 18 holes.

The men’s open tees off from 8am on March 8, $30 per person over 27 holes.

To nominate contact Pearce on 0448 209 999.