Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Sport

World Snooker Championship postponed

21st Mar 2020 9:44 AM

The World Snooker Championship has been postponed in another major change to the sporting calendar caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The World Snooker Tour said in a statement that it intends to host the tournament, which had been due to run from April 18 to May 4, in July or August at the Crucible.

"We are awaiting feedback from the BBC and our other principal broadcasters before dates are confirmed and we hope to make a further announcement in the coming days," the statement added.

WST chairman Barry Hearn said they "are determined to get through" what are "tough days".

"Fans around the world - as well as the 144 players involved - are anxious to know if and when the World Championship will go ahead. I can assure everyone that we are doing all we can alongside our broadcasters, the venues and other partners to confirm new dates as soon as possible," he said.

coronaviruspromo

Originally published as World Snooker Championship postponed

More Stories

coronavirus editors picks health snooker sport

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COVID-19 bans could remain until October

        premium_icon COVID-19 bans could remain until October

        Health An adviser to Scott Morrison says travel bans and social distancing will stay until October, with predictions we'll have two million cases by Anzac Day.

        Virus warning: Parents keeping kids home risk prosecution

        premium_icon Virus warning: Parents keeping kids home risk prosecution

        Health Education Queensland crackdown as school absences soar

        Swipe cards to be trialled at transfer station

        premium_icon Swipe cards to be trialled at transfer station

        News Testing of swipe card or pin pad access to Jambin tip to combat illegal dumping

        New coronavirus powers in place for council election

        premium_icon New coronavirus powers in place for council election

        Council News Coronavirus measures in place for council vote