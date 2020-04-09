Working to keep employees and the community safe

CALLIDE MINE: Batchfire Resources is ensuring everything is in place to keep employees and their families safe.

CALLIDE MINE: Batchfire Resources is ensuring everything is in place to keep employees and their families safe.

Batchfire Resources is taking every precaution to keep its employees, contractors and their families safe from COVID-19.

Batchfire Resources head Chris Coombes said they are engaging in a little bit of time travelling at the moment, as they attempt to mitigate the potential future affects of the pandemic by putting in place effective action.

“We continue to monitor government updates and manage our obligations and working environment through the Batchfire Response Management Team (RMT). The RMT meets daily and actively engages with the Banana Shire Council, CQPHU (Central Queensland Public Health Unit), State Government authorities, and business peer groups in planning for a range of potential COVID-19 events as the impact of the COVID-19 virus continues to evolve. Please be assured that where we are able to secure increased certainty for the welfare and sustainability of the workforce and the wider community, we take the opportunity by acting now (not later)” Mr Coombes said.

Donia Walton, Manager Health and Safety said they encourage increased participation, and feedback on potential improvements to its COVID-19 response; this includes reviews and feedback by personnel of the COVID-19 Management Plan and protocols P001 to P007.

“Efforts and participation by employees and contractors to date continue to be encouraging, particularly around achieving social distancing and segregation in the workplace.

“There has also been an increased focus on hygiene and cleaning,” Ms Walton said.

“This must continue to be a combined effort, owned by all participants; we will continue to look at additional measures to reduce the risk of potential “cross-pollination” between personnel and work groups.

“I thank all Batchfire employees and stakeholders for their sensible and steadfast display of character in holding the course during these challenging times,” Ms Walton said.

Mr Coombes said across all Batchfire Resources personnel, including employees of supporting contractors, there have been 26 personnel precautionarily self-isolating, and nil confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the date of this notice.

“The good news is that 10 personnel have returned to work without any COVID-19 symptoms or a positive test.”

Ms Walton said the CQPHU continues to co-ordinate weekly with Central Qld mining communities on general developments, cases, health services, testing facilities, and ensuring efficient and timely provision of Qld Health advice to Batchfire and other mining companies.”

Mr Coombes thanked everyone in the workplace and community for their support and co-operation to date, especially from the families of those employed at the Callide Mine, and asks that we all continue to demonstrate our individual leadership and commitment to each other at this time.