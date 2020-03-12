Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Maritime Safety Queensland's Women in Maritime launch.
Maritime Safety Queensland's Women in Maritime launch.
News

Women encouraged to enter maritime career

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
12th Mar 2020 8:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Maritime Safety Queensland launched its Women in Maritime program at the Gladstone MSQ marine base on Tuesday.

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said the program had been established to develop a meaningful, long-term commitment to developing careers for Queensland women in maritime.

"It looks to create diverse employment avenues for current and potential staff to take up opportunities to diversify their skills and experience," Mr Bailey said.

Mr Bailey said the committee planned on implementing this strategy through performing planning, relieving opportunities, succession planning, school-based traineeships and reviews of the current MSQ and TMR traineeship and mentoring programs.

Already MSQ has provided a Brisbane high school student with an opportunity to learn more about careers in the maritime industry.

St Eugene College vice-captain Maddison Grace had an opportunity for work experience at Maritime Safety during her school holidays.

She attended senior meetings as well as a special presentation about digital licences and visited engineers carrying out 3D printing.

"I met so many great people and learnt about our waterways network in Queensland," Ms Grace said.

Mr Bailey said the Women in Maritime steering committee was made up of both internal MSQ members and external members.

"The meetings will be in regional locations and with regional input into the program there will be opportunities and avenues for feed­back and active participation from all members of MSQ."

Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Recording 150 years of history in the Banana Shire

        premium_icon Recording 150 years of history in the Banana Shire

        News The significance of 400 items from historical homestead being assessed for preservation

        Preparations for the bullarama wrapping up

        premium_icon Preparations for the bullarama wrapping up

        News Jambin students already getting ready for Callide Valley Show.

        'Leap of faith': From devastating loss to rescuing others

        premium_icon 'Leap of faith': From devastating loss to rescuing others

        News Turning point for Biloela woman was when her daughter was crushed by a pallet load...

        Launch of playgroup a success for rural school

        premium_icon Launch of playgroup a success for rural school

        News Prospect Creek State School students embrace opportunity to learn new languages.