Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A woman pregnant to her co-accused had her bail variation refused in Gladstone court. Picture: uStock
A woman pregnant to her co-accused had her bail variation refused in Gladstone court. Picture: uStock
Crime

Woman pregnant to co-accused refused bail variation

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
3rd Jun 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MOURA woman facing a number of charges including assault occasioning bodily harm applied to have her bail conditions varied due to being pregnant with the child of her co-accused, a court was told.

Under Larissa Jean Kohl’s bail conditions previously set she is not allowed to have contact with the man.

Yesterday in Gladstone Magistrates Court her lawyer, Brendon Selic, said it would be unfair for Miss Kohl to have to go through the pregnancy without the father’s support.

Police prosecutor Kelvin Boyd questioned the pregnancy. “I’m curious to how far along pregnant the defendant is given that may constitute another breach of the bail condition,” Mr Boyd said.

Mr Selic told the court the matter was more complicated as Miss Kohl had previously had a miscarriage and having the support would be beneficial to her. He said his client had expressed a desire to study to be a teacher and was concerned if she was convicted of the charges would automatically strike her out with Education Queensland.

Magistrate Bevan Manthey refused the application to vary and brought Miss Kohl’s matters forward to June 12.

gladstonecourt gladstone magistrates court
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Residents putting up a fight to keep beloved store

        premium_icon Residents putting up a fight to keep beloved store

        News The petition to keep Target Country in Biloela is now live with a goal of three thousand signatures

        One new case as Miles defends govt Blackwater backflip

        One new case as Miles defends govt Blackwater backflip

        News Deputy Premier faces media over Blackwater backflip

        $1b a month windfall as locals spend big

        premium_icon $1b a month windfall as locals spend big

        Travel Queenslanders could spend up to $1b a month on tourism as travel reopens

        CHO confirms shocking Blackwater COVID-19 case revelation

        premium_icon CHO confirms shocking Blackwater COVID-19 case revelation

        Health Queensland's Chief Health Officer has released a statement.