Woman left lying on footpath after alleged hit-and-run

Man questioned over alleged hit and run but no charges laid.

POLICE have spoken with a man over an alleged hit and run north of Brisbane which left a young woman lying on the footpath with severe injuries.

Police said that just before midnight on Wednesday, a woman was found at the corner of Glass House Circuit and Mowbray Court, Kallangur, with severe facial injuries.

Paramedics rendered first aid to the 18-year-old before she was transported to hospital.

Police investigations suggested the woman had been hit by a silver or grey sedan which was last seen travelling along Glass House Circuit just before the woman was located.

Police have spoken with a man in relation to the incident however no charges were formally laid at the time of publication.

They are appealing to anyone who may have seen a car driving suspiciously in the area between 11pm and midnight to come forward.

Friends and family of the woman have created a gofundme page titled "Hit and run victim, Kallangur" to help cover her medical costs, which are expected to be significant.

"She has a very long road ahead for recovery, multiple surgeries, among other procedures and therapies," friend Natalie Jade posted on the gofundme page.

"She is bloody strong and fighting hard, but has horrific facial injuries."

Natalie also stated that the woman had been dragged along the road by the car.

"She is in an induced coma to help start the physical recovery."

The post has already raised more than $4200 for the woman's family.

Many in the community have expressed their sympathy on Facebook for the woman and her family, wished her a quick recovery.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

