Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Brooke Jane Davis, 24, pleaded guilty to stealing a vibrator, among several items totalling more than $900.
Brooke Jane Davis, 24, pleaded guilty to stealing a vibrator, among several items totalling more than $900.
Crime

Jig’s up for woman accused of swiping vibrator

Felicity Ripper
, felicity.ripper@scnews.com.au
11th Mar 2020 7:21 PM | Updated: 12th Mar 2020 4:37 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN has pleaded guilty to stealing a vibrator from a sex shop as well as taking goods from a range of other stores.

Police allege Brooke Jane Davis, 24, stole from several Coast stores between June last year and January 2020.

She faced Maroochydore Magistrate Court on Wednesday to plead guilty to five charges of stealing.

"You stole an Ovo s4 Vibrator from Totally Adult in Caloundra," Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist said.

Mr Stjernqvist said the offence allegedly occurred while Ms Davis, from Little Mountain, was being investigated for stealing from TK Maxx at Birtinya.

He said she was also facing charges for stealing groceries from Coles, and stealing sunglasses from The Sunglasses Hut at Kawana Shoppingworld on two occasions.

Police prosecutor Phillip Stephens said some of the stolen items had been returned but about $970 was still being sought in restitution.

Lawyer Neale Tobin said his client had an addiction to drugs and had been accepted into a program to help her deal with the issue. He requested the matter be adjourned for a week so Ms Davis could provide a medical report to the court.

Ms Davis's bail was enlarged and the matter was adjourned to March 18 for sentencing.

alleged theft court crimes shop stealing
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'Leap of faith': From devastating loss to rescuing others

        premium_icon 'Leap of faith': From devastating loss to rescuing others

        News Turning point for Biloela woman was when her daughter was crushed by a pallet load of timber

        Launch of playgroup a success for rural school

        premium_icon Launch of playgroup a success for rural school

        News Prospect Creek State School students embrace opportunity to learn new languages.

        Exploring robotics part of St Joey’s schedule

        premium_icon Exploring robotics part of St Joey’s schedule

        News St Joseph’s Biloela announces 2020 school leaders and student volunteers lend a...

        Biloela and surrounds cop downpour

        premium_icon Biloela and surrounds cop downpour

        News How much rain have we got this afternoon and is there more on the way?