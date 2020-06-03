Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Biloela residents shivered through their coldest night since last winter with an overnight minimum of 0.9C just after 4:30am this morning.
Biloela residents shivered through their coldest night since last winter with an overnight minimum of 0.9C just after 4:30am this morning.
News

Winter hits Central Queensland

Nick Gibbs
, nicholas.gibbs@gladstoneobserver.com.au
3rd Jun 2020 10:54 AM | Updated: 10:54 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Biloela residents shivered through their coldest night since last winter with an overnight minimum of 0.9C just after 4:30am this morning.

The record for the coldest June minimum is -2.8C and a spokeswoman for the Bureau of Meteorology said temperatures of around 1.0C could be expected several times a season.

It was also colder than average in Gladstone with an overnight minimum of 9.9C recorded at 2:30am at the airport compared to a June average of 13.3C.

The trend continued at Seventeen Seventy with an overnight low of 10.0C compared to the June average of 14.7C.

Gladstone's forecast for the remainder of the week points to stable temperatures, partly cloudy skies and little chance of rain.

Daytime highs of between 24C and 25C and overnight lows of between 12C and 14C degrees can be expected.

More Stories

central queensland cold gladstone weather bureau winter
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Kmart hack we need to stop

    Kmart hack we need to stop
    • 3rd Jun 2020 11:16 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Who will get $25k homebuyers handout

        Who will get $25k homebuyers handout

        Property The government will pay out grants of around $25,000 for people to build new homes or renovate – but not everyone will be eligible.

        Restrictions lifting: What you need to know

        premium_icon Restrictions lifting: What you need to know

        News Coronavirus Qld: What you need to know as restrictions are lifted

        Border wars: Premier ‘no idea what she’s doing’

        premium_icon Border wars: Premier ‘no idea what she’s doing’

        News Premier has 'no idea' how much tourism industry is suffering

        Woman pregnant to co-accused refused bail variation

        premium_icon Woman pregnant to co-accused refused bail variation

        Crime The prosecution questioned how long she had been pregnant for