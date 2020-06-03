Winter hits Central Queensland

Biloela residents shivered through their coldest night since last winter with an overnight minimum of 0.9C just after 4:30am this morning.

The record for the coldest June minimum is -2.8C and a spokeswoman for the Bureau of Meteorology said temperatures of around 1.0C could be expected several times a season.

It was also colder than average in Gladstone with an overnight minimum of 9.9C recorded at 2:30am at the airport compared to a June average of 13.3C.

The trend continued at Seventeen Seventy with an overnight low of 10.0C compared to the June average of 14.7C.

Gladstone's forecast for the remainder of the week points to stable temperatures, partly cloudy skies and little chance of rain.

Daytime highs of between 24C and 25C and overnight lows of between 12C and 14C degrees can be expected.