Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
CHEERS: Savina Lane Wines owners Brad and Cheryl Hutchings are keeping a positive attitude during the coronavirus pandemic.
CHEERS: Savina Lane Wines owners Brad and Cheryl Hutchings are keeping a positive attitude during the coronavirus pandemic.
News

Winery sees glass as half full during coronavirus pandemic

Saavanah Bourke
5th May 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HOPE and optimism are all a Granite Belt couple needs to keep the doors to their winery open during this difficult time.

Savina Lane Wines owner Cheryl Hutchings said they were qualities her and husband Brad had relied on since opening their cellar doors five years ago.

"We live on hope," Mrs Hutchings said.

"If you are any type of farmer you have to be a hopeful person with natural optimism."

She said although this period hadn't been as difficult for the pair as it had for others, they were still feeling the effects quite severely.

"All of our sales have been going to our wine club members.

"Because we are only a small winery we don't make a huge amount of wine, so it hasn't been too difficult for us," she said.

While sales still continue, she said the timing of the virus was the most disappointing aspect.

"The winter months are the busiest time of the year for us - it's a time when we make a lot of sales," she said.

"We think our figures will be down quite a lot this year."

After already battling through drought, bushfires and hailstorms, Mrs Hutchings is hopeful moving forward to the next vintage despite coronavirus.

"The support has really kept us positive," she said.

"Not a day goes by where we don't get a message from one of our wine club members opening a bottle of our wine to have with their dinner in isolation.

"You always have to have that glass-half-full optimism."

Like many, the couple hopes once restrictions allow people to travel a longer distance, the Granite Belt will be in high demand.

"We are expecting lots and lots of visitors," Mrs Hutchings said.

"People won't be able to go overseas so if they want short weekend adventures then there is no better place to come than the Granite Belt.

"I am very hopeful that it is going to be one of the most visited places after all of this."

coronavirus stanthorpe covid19 pandemic granite belt wine granite belt wineries
Stanthorpe Border Post

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mines flouting social distancing and hygiene, union claims

        premium_icon Mines flouting social distancing and hygiene, union claims

        Business It is claimed that workers are ‘terrified’ to raise concerns over fears they will be sacked.

        AUCTION: Array of machinery on offer in first online event

        premium_icon AUCTION: Array of machinery on offer in first online event

        News Change to practices have been made due to forced restrictions

        Mining company placed into liquidation

        premium_icon Mining company placed into liquidation

        Business Company placed in liquidation with debts of $189m

        Sweet smelling success for business

        premium_icon Sweet smelling success for business

        News A florist is blooming during COVID-19 with people using flowers to send messages to...