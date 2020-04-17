Will our tourism industry recover from Covid-19?

TOURISM TURMOIL: Tracey Morrison from the Callide Motor Inn believes her business should survive through the pandemic.

THE Covid-19 lockdown has closed the doors of a number of Biloela hotels and brought the tourism industry to virtually a standstill in the region.

Currently Hotel Settlers has temporarily closed its accommodation as has the Centre Motel on Grevillea Street.

Callide Motor Inn manager Tracey Morrison said that her motor inn has gone from housing up to 80-90 per cent on any weeknight to 10-20 per cent under Covid-19 lockdown.

"We have 18 rooms and each night we have five-six rooms filled between Monday to Thursday," Mrs Morrison said.

"We've lost all weekend traffic due to the banning of non-essential travel and we have no more daily drop-ins or walk-ins and we even have fewer contractors and workers.

"This virus has impacted this business similar to everyone that has been forced to stop their normal trade and we are all in a difficult position."

In addition to depleting their office hours, Mrs Morrison said that staff have been let go as the motor inn must cover it's operating costs still.

"We've had to stand down two cleaners and two office administration people," Mrs Morrison said.

"I think our business definitely can survive, it just depends on how everyone follows the rules to get us through this quicker."

Although the public are still allowed to exercise, residents are being told to stay in their communities and keep all travel to a minimum.

Because of this, BIG4 Cania Gorge Holiday Park manager Tina Sama said her park is feeling the pinch as fewer people can complete the Cania Gorge and National Park bushwalks.

"We hope the park can survive but I can't say yes or no on that yet," Mrs Sama said.

"Everyone's been affected by this, workers of all kinds I can say it has been a financial hit for the park.

"Over Easter we were completely booked out but because of the virus people have had to cancel."

Mrs Sama said that the park has gone from hundreds of guests to just a couple of grey nomads who are stuck, unable to travel.

Kilburnie Homestead manager Fiona Hayward said that the tourism industry was already having a rough go at it before the Covid-19 lockdown.

"Money was tight and the economy wasn't going great guns," Mrs Hayward said.

"I'd like to think places will be able to stay open if places have to shut their doors temporarily.

"There'll be cases where doors will shut temporarily and won't be able to reopen.

"I expected about a month ago that we'd be in this position from a tourism perspective."

Despite the doom and gloom, Mrs Sama is confident that when the lockdown is over, the industry should see a boom with residents itching to travel.