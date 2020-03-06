Menu
THE RACE SO FAR: The ballot paper order for the 2020 Banana Shire Council election was decided today. Pictures: Contributed.
News

REVEALED: Ballot draw numbers election day options

Aaron Goodwin
4th Mar 2020 11:34 AM
BANANA Shire Council candidates gathered at council's administration building in Biloela this morning to decide the order on the ballot papers.

The council and mayor nominees were drawn to determine the order the names will go on the ballot papers on election day.

The order of the Banana Shire mayor nominees will be:

1. Nev Ferrier

Division 1 nominees will be listed as:

1. Jason Williams

2. John Ramsey

Division 2 nominee will be listed as:

1. Colin Nevell

2. Judith Pender

Division 3 nominees will be listed as:

Phillip Casey

Division 4 nominees will be listed as:

Colin Semple

Division 5 nominees will be listed as:

Brooke Leo

Division 6 nominees will be listed as:

Terri Boyce

Banana Shire residents will have to submit their postal vote by Saturday, March 28 to decide who will represent their region in the next term.

Central Telegraph

