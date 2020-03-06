REVEALED: Ballot draw numbers election day options
BANANA Shire Council candidates gathered at council's administration building in Biloela this morning to decide the order on the ballot papers.
The council and mayor nominees were drawn to determine the order the names will go on the ballot papers on election day.
The order of the Banana Shire mayor nominees will be:
1. Nev Ferrier
Division 1 nominees will be listed as:
1. Jason Williams
2. John Ramsey
Division 2 nominee will be listed as:
1. Colin Nevell
2. Judith Pender
Division 3 nominees will be listed as:
Phillip Casey
Division 4 nominees will be listed as:
Colin Semple
Division 5 nominees will be listed as:
Brooke Leo
Division 6 nominees will be listed as:
Terri Boyce
Banana Shire residents will have to submit their postal vote by Saturday, March 28 to decide who will represent their region in the next term.