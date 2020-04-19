Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Yeppoon cafe Whisk rallies community support for Cooberrie Wildlife Sanctuary
Yeppoon cafe Whisk rallies community support for Cooberrie Wildlife Sanctuary
News

Whisk looks out for local wildlife

Zara Gilbert
19th Apr 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 8:49 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

When a group of thieves broke into Whisk cafe in Yeppoon last weekend and stole the donation tin raising money for Cooberrie Park Wildlife Sanctuary, the community focused rallied together to replace the stolen funds.

Due to the forced closure of zoos and wildlife parks, the wildlife sanctuary was in dire need of monetary assistance. Determined to lend this urgent hand, the staff from Whisk organised a new fundraising campaign.

Last Friday, their doughnut drive sold out within hours of the store opening, with $1 from every doughnut sold donated to Cooberrie Park.

Wildlife Ranger Kieron Smedley said the support was hugely appreciated.

"To have a business like Whisk reach out and show us this much support when businesses themselves are doing it tough is beyond belief," he said.

With no government funding, the money will go towards providing care to sick and injured wildlife that continue to be brought into the park despite it being closed to tourists.

"Unfortunately kangaroos continue to get hit by cars even through pandemics and someone has to look after the babies," Mr Smedley said. "We've had baby possums, lots of birds and a number of kangaroos that have required our help before being released back into the wild. If we weren't here, they'd most definitely die."

cooberrie park wildlife sanctuary local business whisk cafe
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Will our tourism industry recover from Covid-19?

        premium_icon Will our tourism industry recover from Covid-19?

        News Hotels and caravan parks have been forced to close or continue with high vacancy rates

        NEW RULES: Home-school parents’ truancy risk

        premium_icon NEW RULES: Home-school parents’ truancy risk

        Education Schools could call cops if students fail to email teachers every day

        Queenslanders not happy with state’s COVID response

        premium_icon Queenslanders not happy with state’s COVID response

        Politics Queenslanders not happy with State Government’s COVID response

        FULL LIST OF FLIGHTS: New domestic flight network revealed

        premium_icon FULL LIST OF FLIGHTS: New domestic flight network revealed

        Travel Government announces funding for domestic flight network