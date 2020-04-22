Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Health

Where every Qld coronavirus case is located

Domanii Cameron
by and Domanii Cameron
22nd Apr 2020 1:17 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Brisbane City Council local government area has recorded the most cases of COVID-19 so far.

Comprehensive data released by the State Government today has revealed 408 cases have been reported so far across the area, with 319 of those acquired from overseas.

 

According to the data, four of those BCC cases were acquired from interstate.

A further 189 have been reported in the Gold Coast City Council area, while Moreton Bay has had 95.

The Sunshine Coast area has recorded 70, Logan has had 42 while Toowoomba has had 37.

Thirty-two of the 77 local government areas have recorded cases so far.

Of Queensland's 1024 cases, 785 have been acquired overseas, 42 have been through local transmission and 17 have been acquired from interstate.

 

Originally published as Where every Qld coronavirus case is located

More Stories

coronavirus coronavirus queensland editors picks health

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Biloela man's condition remains serious after crash

        premium_icon UPDATE: Biloela man's condition remains serious after crash

        Breaking Police are appealing for witnesses who may have seen the accident.

        NUMBERS CRUNCHED: Economic impact of Covid-19

        premium_icon NUMBERS CRUNCHED: Economic impact of Covid-19

        News A university study reveals how much the Banana Shire’s economy has been affected by...

        Calls to lift restrictions and open up the shire again

        premium_icon Calls to lift restrictions and open up the shire again

        News Community leaders believe COVID-19 restrictions can be eased in rural council...