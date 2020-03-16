Where CQ COVID-19 case travelled before diagnosis

A MAN quarantined in Rockhampton Hospital who tested positive to Covid-19 on Thursday travelled across Central Queensland, including to Daunia mine, before being isolated.

It is understood the man, 60, flew into Mackay last week after coming into contact with a 56-year-old woman who tested positive to the virus after holidaying in Indonesia.

He met with people in the sugar city before driving out to the mine site for a training presentation to BMA mine workers.

It is understood he drove back to Mackay before heading to Rockhampton where he felt unwell and presented at Rockhampton Hospital.

Queensland Health has not released details about where the man may have stopped between the mine site, Mackay and Rockhampton, or about where he stayed in Mackay.

A BMA spokesman on Saturday confirmed people who came into contact with the man at the mine site were in self-isolation.

"A supplier who visited BMA's Daunia mine in Queensland has tested positive for Covid-19. That person has been quarantined in line with recommendations from health authorities," the spokesman said.

"The supplier had limited contact with the team at Daunia. A small number of people were identified as having close contact with the individual and are in self-isolation as a precaution. We are providing support and care to those impacted.

"Following a health risk assessment and medical advice, normal operations continue at Daunia mine."

BMA asset president James Palmer issued a separate statement, reassuring mine workers and their families the health, safety and wellbeing of the company's workforce and the communities where it operated were BMA's first priority.

"The circumstances surrounding the spread of Covid-19 are unprecedented and we appreciate that many people are concerned about their health and the health of their loved ones," Mr Palmer said.

"The individual, who had only limited contact with the team at Daunia, is stable and receiving appropriate health care and support.

"We are also working with local public health authorities to ensure Daunia remains a healthy and safe place to work.

"We all have a role to play in the response to Covid-19. Across BMA, BMC and NSWEC, we are implementing significant measures and controls to ensure our workplaces, camps and associated infrastructure remain safe."

Mr Palmer said when there were further confirmed cases at BMA sites, relevant public health protocols would be followed, including quarantine.

"In all instances, individuals will be provided with a high level of physical and psychological support from appropriate medical professionals as well as support resources from BMA, BMC and NSWEC," he said.

"For as long as necessary, we will work closely with public health authorities and our local stakeholders as we monitor suspected cases within our workforce, and respond rapidly to any confirmed cases."