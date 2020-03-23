What will be closed and open in Biloela from today
THE Prime Minister has introduced tough new rules for places where Aussies gather in a bid to halt the spread of the coronavirus.
From midday today, licensed areas of hotels and pubs will be closed.
That does not include bottle shops, which “work like any other retail premises”.
Entertainment venues and cinemas, casinos and nightclubs will also close, while restaurants and cafes will be restricted to takeaway or home delivery only.
Indoor sporting venues and gyms and churches and places of worship will also close, and enclosed spaces for funerals and “things of that nature” will have to follow the strict four square metre rule “which will be enforced”.
The PM warned that even harsher restrictions could be on the cards if Australians failed to observe proper social distancing measures in public places such as beaches and shopping centres.
He pleaded with the community to do the right thing.
“As we’ve just made very clear, that when that doesn’t occur, then more dramatic measures have to be introduced,” he said.
“I would simply ask Australians to be calm and exercise some sensible judgment.”
Here is a list of places that will be closed or changed to suit requirements in Biloela until further notice:
Health and Fitness
- Biloela Fitness
- Anytime Fitness Biloela
- CrossFit Grunt Biloela- online workouts and program
- Sin-ergy Strength
Cafes and Restaurants
Rita’s Blue Cafe – takeaway only
Monkey Pod cafe bar restaurant – TBA
Rise the Bakehouse – takeaway only
Oasis Bar & Cafe Biloela – takeaway only
Grassroots Living Room – takeaway only, gift shop/store still open
Simmons Bakery – takeaway only
KFC – Drive through only
Dominos – Deliveries/Pick ups
Pubs
Biloela Hotel – takeaway/drive-through only
Biloela RSL
Hotel Settlers – TBA
Commercial Hotel
Biloela Bowls Club