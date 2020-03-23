What will be closed and open in Biloela from today

TAKE IT AWAY: Here’s what will still be open in Biloela after new rules come into effect at midday.

THE Prime Minister has introduced tough new rules for places where Aussies gather in a bid to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

From midday today, licensed areas of hotels and pubs will be closed.

That does not include bottle shops, which “work like any other retail premises”.

Entertainment venues and cinemas, casinos and nightclubs will also close, while restaurants and cafes will be restricted to takeaway or home delivery only.

Indoor sporting venues and gyms and churches and places of worship will also close, and enclosed spaces for funerals and “things of that nature” will have to follow the strict four square metre rule “which will be enforced”.

The PM warned that even harsher restrictions could be on the cards if Australians failed to observe proper social distancing measures in public places such as beaches and shopping centres.

He pleaded with the community to do the right thing.

“As we’ve just made very clear, that when that doesn’t occur, then more dramatic measures have to be introduced,” he said.

“I would simply ask Australians to be calm and exercise some sensible judgment.”

Here is a list of places that will be closed or changed to suit requirements in Biloela until further notice:

Health and Fitness

Biloela Fitness

Anytime Fitness Biloela

CrossFit Grunt Biloela- online workouts and program

Sin-ergy Strength

Cafes and Restaurants

Rita’s Blue Cafe – takeaway only

Monkey Pod cafe bar restaurant – TBA

Rise the Bakehouse – takeaway only

Oasis Bar & Cafe Biloela – takeaway only

Grassroots Living Room – takeaway only, gift shop/store still open

Simmons Bakery – takeaway only

KFC – Drive through only

Dominos – Deliveries/Pick ups

Pubs

Biloela Hotel – takeaway/drive-through only

Biloela RSL

Hotel Settlers – TBA

Commercial Hotel

Biloela Bowls Club