Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Jessika King is 33 weeks pregnant and will only be allowed one support person the day she goes into labour and has had to attend antenatal appointments on her own due to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Cordell Richardson
Jessika King is 33 weeks pregnant and will only be allowed one support person the day she goes into labour and has had to attend antenatal appointments on her own due to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Cordell Richardson
News

What to expect when expecting during the pandemic

Paige Ashby
, paige.ashby@apn.com.au
8th Apr 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CORONAVIRUS restrictions have left some mothers-to-be feeling anxious about their pregnancy and how the virus would impact their birth plan.

Ipswich mum Jessika King is 33 weeks pregnant. She said it was an emotional issue to navigate.

"I wasn't really stressing too much until I started reading all the restrictions about the social support when you're going into hospital," she said.

She said her main concern would be not having both her mother and partner in the room.

"I'm asking for two people that are from my household to come in with me, not into the maternity ward where other babies are, but to come into my birthing suite provide me adequate support," she said.

Ipswich Hospital Executive Director Michael Lewczuk said each patient was allowed one visit a day attended by a maximum of two visitors except in circumstances where visiting hours do not apply.

"This includes care relating to pregnancy and birth where one support person can be with the patient for their entire stay," he said.

"Our midwives are working hard to support women and their families and to answer questions about their care.

"We encourage women to raise questions about support with their midwife so a plan can be developed that will meet their care needs without compromising the safety of mother or child."

More Stories

coronavirus coronavirusipswich health pregnancy west moreton health
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The travellers temporarily calling Biloela home

        premium_icon The travellers temporarily calling Biloela home

        News Shani Hoffman has had to suddenly postpone her plans and find work in Biloela.

        Milestone event cancelled amid coronavirus pandemic

        premium_icon Milestone event cancelled amid coronavirus pandemic

        News List of events that have been cancelled or postponed across the region.

        50yo gets probation for kissing young teen

        premium_icon 50yo gets probation for kissing young teen

        Crime A CENTRAL American has been sentenced over an incident where he Salsa danced with...

        COVID-19 words and questions keeping Aussies awake at night

        premium_icon COVID-19 words and questions keeping Aussies awake at night

        Health Many Australians are still confused by COVID-19