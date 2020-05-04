Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

What must happen before Qld borders reopen

by Jack McKay
4th May 2020 12:42 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

TOUGH restrictions at the Queensland border will be reviewed at the end of each month.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk confirmed today that there was no plan to change the restrictions, pointing to ongoing interstate cases.

"We are still seeing cases that have come into Queensland from those hot spots," she said.

"Once we see those hot spots clear of community transmission, that's when I think there will be a reason to look at that."

coronaviruspromo

 

 

Ms Palaszczuk revealed the Government was currently reviewing the border restrictions at the end of each month.

Currently, people travelling through the border into Queensland must either be an "exempt resident" or "exempt person".

This can include people who live in Queensland or who work close to the border of NSW, South Australia and the Northern Territory.

Originally published as What must happen before Qld borders reopen

More Stories

Show More
closed borders coronavirus virus cluster

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mines flouting social distancing and hygiene, union claims

        premium_icon Mines flouting social distancing and hygiene, union claims

        Business It is claimed that workers are ‘terrified’ to raise concerns over fears they will be sacked.

        AUCTION: Array of machinery on offer in first online event

        premium_icon AUCTION: Array of machinery on offer in first online event

        News Change to practices have been made due to forced restrictions

        Mining company placed into liquidation

        premium_icon Mining company placed into liquidation

        Business Company placed in liquidation with debts of $189m

        Sweet smelling success for business

        premium_icon Sweet smelling success for business

        News A florist is blooming during COVID-19 with people using flowers to send messages to...