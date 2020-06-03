What is Qld Govt hiding in missing Mason report?

ONCE again, the Palaszczuk Government has failed Caboolture toddler Mason Jet Lee.

It promised in early 2017 that it would release the Child Death Case Review Panel's report into the circumstances that led to little Mason's horrific death, which is said to be far more damning than anything already in the public domain.

It even managed to laud itself at the time for its planned "unprecedented act of transparency".

Yet, while the release of this report was understandably postponed on legal advice, the Government has now backflipped on this commitment entirely just months before the state election.

The last thing a government that's made much of its investment in frontline services needs is a scandal over the failure of a frontline service.

Child Safety Minister Di Farmer wouldn't elaborate yesterday on why transparency was no longer considered an important part of the process for ensuring what happened to Mason never happened again.

All she could muster was a terse reply about how it's not normal practise to release such reports.

Now the obvious question is what is the Government hiding?

Almost 500 new frontline child protection officers have been hired since the Palaszczuk Government came to power but still the system is failing.

Reports of suspected child abuse and neglect logged with Child Safety continue to climb at an alarming rate in Queensland.

The horror details of little Mason Lee’s death have been detailed at an inquest.

Yet the number of children assessed as not needing protection is in decline with the department increasingly preferring to work with families and "de-escalate" the risks rather than remove them.

Mason was one of those children but there are thousands of others.

Hiding any information about what went wrong in Mason's case won't help them.

