What do you want council to achieve?

LOOKING AHEAD: The newly elected Banana Shire Council will have no time to celebrate with a number of key issues and challegnes to face in the new term.

LOOKING AHEAD: The newly elected Banana Shire Council will have no time to celebrate with a number of key issues and challegnes to face in the new term.

BALANCING the budget, growing tourism and the cost of water are some of the big issues the newly elected Banana Shire Council will tackle next term.

The Central Telegraph asked residents what they would like the next council to achieve and pursue after the local government election on March 28.

Cindy Cooper, manager of Queensland Heritage Park, believes there isn’t a lot of funding in council’s budget towards tourism and there needs to be an appointed tourism officer in council ranks.

“We’ve seen the CEO say that the tourism product is immature in our area and all well and good saying that, but we need the resources and the tools to grow that,” Mrs Cooper said.

“A tourism officer could provide the community groups and volunteers that do events the support we need.

“There needs to be a whole of shire recognition on what tourism can do.”

Dave McNee, from Biloela Foodworks, believes the council has been proactive and is pleased with the announcement of Australia’s first rubber recycling plant is to be constructed in Raedon St.

However he wants to know what is going on with the proposed upgrade of Biloela Shoppingworld by the McConaghy Group.

“I want to know if the big retailers have been scared off by the current economic conditions out here because a Big W would be huge for Biloela,” Mr McNee said.

“People seem to always want to blame council for the state of poor retail business,” Mr McNee said.

“Council also copped some slack for building their brand new administration building but they need an office to work in like everybody else.”

Retiring Deputy Mayor and Division 2 Banana Shire councillor Warren Middleton said negotiating the cost of water will be high on council’s priority list.

“By June/July this year Sunwater will decree the cost of water for the Banana Shire,” Cr Middleton said.

“We sit back with bated breath because inevitably that cost is passed onto ratepayers.”

The councillor of 16 years said the council’s annual budgets had recently operated at a small deficit and that this needed to change.

“There’s an emphasis on zero-based budgeting with the CEO and I expect that budget to be in surplus in the next 12 months to two years,” Cr Middleton said.

“With 12 towns and not a big rate base, you have to be frugal with how you manage your budget.

“With the way debt is being paid off, in four years or so there’ll be no debt.

“However you’ll never know when a sewerage system will blow up or a water treatment plant will break down and council will need to borrow money.”

Fellow retiring councillor David Snell (Division 1), listed a number of challenges that he believed the new council would have to encounter next term.

“Upgrades on sewerage for one, some of the equipment at the pump stations are antiquated so money needs to go towards that,” Cr Snell said.

“Rate parity is another one, but things seem to be settling a little now in evaluation.

“We’ve had to use rate capping to even it out because the rates could’ve killed some people.

“I think we’ve left things in a good state for the next council.”

The votes of the Banana Shire Council election will be tallied up on March 28.