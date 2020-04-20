Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

What bikie-busting cops allegedly found in unit

by ANDREW POTTS
20th Apr 2020 3:53 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

THE Gold Coast's elite bikie-busting police squad allegedly discovered a loaded gun, dangerous drugs and a stolen car in a raid on a Surfers Paradise unit.

A 29-year-old Shailer Park man with links to the Mongols outlaw motorcycle gang was arrested in the Taskforce Maxima raid, which occurred on Friday.

The stolen Porsche allegedly discovered by police.
The stolen Porsche allegedly discovered by police.

The man has been charged with unlawfully possessing a firearm and possessing dangerous drugs, including Gamma-Butyrolactone (GBH), ecstasy, cocaine and steroids.

He was also charged with possessing utensils used to smoke dangerous drugs, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and contravene order for access information.

The man arrested at the unit allegedly is liked to the Mongols.
The man arrested at the unit allegedly is liked to the Mongols.

He appeared in Southport Magistrates Court on Saturday and will reappear again on July 20.

A 28-year-old Surfers Paradise woman was also charged with possessing dangerous drugs, including Gamma-Butyrolactone (GBH), ecstasy and cocaine. She was also charged with possessing utensils used to smoke dangerous drugs, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, possessing a flick knife and contravene order for access information.

She will appear in court on July 20.

A loaded gun allegedly found at the scene.
A loaded gun allegedly found at the scene.

 

 

 

Originally published as What bikie-busting cops allegedly found in Coast unit

bikies mongols police raid

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mechincal business backlogged by Covid-19

        premium_icon Mechincal business backlogged by Covid-19

        News Shire’s manufacturing sector starting to feel the pinch as travel restrictions cause backlog of orders

        Free suicide prevention training creates support network

        premium_icon Free suicide prevention training creates support network

        News ‘We know social distancing measures are creating a very uncertain and lonely time...

        46 more fines as coronavirus breaches pass $1.5 million

        premium_icon 46 more fines as coronavirus breaches pass $1.5 million

        Health Police issue $60,000 in fines over past 24 hours

        ‘Battleplan’ for 14,000 new jobs amid COVID-19 downturn

        premium_icon ‘Battleplan’ for 14,000 new jobs amid COVID-19 downturn

        Employment More than 14,000 new jobs would be created across Queensland