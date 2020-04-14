What Banana Shire residents will do when lockdown ends

LOOKING AHEAD: What will you do when the lockdown ends?

LOOKING AHEAD: What will you do when the lockdown ends?

WE ASKED our readers on Facebook what their first act would be once the coronavirus lockdown was lifted.

The priority for most was a mixture of seeing family and friends, camping and heading to the pub or drinking with mates.

Narelle Elston said she would “go and have my family reunion which is meant to happen in May”, and Mereani LeduaIs said she would “come to Bilo and see my family specially my precious grandson.”

Similarly, Janice Creed, Anglea Lucieer and Debbie Kessler would visit family.

A common theme was a combination of either heading to the pub or having a shindig with mates.

Luke Anthony McDonald said he’s go to the pub for a week in response to Emma McDonald’s initial response of “pub!”

Cody Schwerin said, “Go to the pub then hunting”, and Dee Lack said, “Go to the Moura Tavern for a cold schooner.”

Others really just wanted to get out of house and even out of town and enjoy some day trips and holidays.

Rachel Edwards said “go to the beach, totally missing the salty air these Easter holidays,” and Angela Joy Elliott said “go on a holiday with my family anywhere but our four walls would be great and to see different people.”

Janelle Kitchen had a little list she wants to tick off.

“Hopefully not cancel the fully paid holiday to Hawaii.”

“Taking my stepfather to fulfil his childhood dream to visit Pearl Harbor and see those giant waves at Wiamea Bay on the North shore.

“Due to fly last week in November 2020.”