What a night out at the pub will look like

GLORY DAYS: It will be a while before hotels and pubs will be packed out like this.

A NIGHT out at the pub will never be the same, at least for a few months, as publicans must follow strict social and health guidelines due to COVID-19.

Biloela Hotel owner and operator Jamie Matheson made the decision that it wasn’t viable to reopen in stage one with 20 permitted to dine in outback pubs and hotels.

The hotel operator said throughout the stages, it was all about just dinner and a couple of drinks with minimal interaction with others outside your table.

“We don’t want people coming here and think they will drink heaps of beer and play ball,” Mr Matheson said.

“We are setting up a hand sanitiser station at the bar, toilets, no salt and pepper shakers, instead replacing them with disposable satchels.

“We have a rough plan as to how it will all flow and the floor space and table arrangements will work.”

Theodore Hotel manager Trish Cotterell said after the hotel was forced to close its doors on March 23 and just run takeaway and the bottle shop, the plan was to now move for a stage to reopening on June 12.

Mrs Cotterell said people would be served in the hotel for a pre-drink, drink with dinner, an after dinner drink and then moved on.

“I think there’s a lot of people out there that don’t understand the rules we have to follow,” Mrs Cotterell said.

“A lot realise bars aren’t open but when they get to the door we have to take their information and keep that on file for 28 days, seat them and more or less they just have to sit except when going to the toilet.

“It’s the QHA slogan – keep them seated, separated, serviced.”

She also added the goal now for the Theodore Hotel and probably many rural pubs and hotels was surviving through the three stages of Queensland restrictions.

“It’s all about hoping we can get through ’til July and open back normal after that,” Mrs Cotterell said.

“That’ll work out to be three months, I wouldn’t like to see any pub go much longer than that.

“Of course we’ve been able to take advantage of cleaning and getting other stuff done but cleaning doesn’t make you money.”

Both Mr Matheson and Mrs Cotterell are concerned about the financial viability and the costs involved in running table service.

“As I’ve been explaining to people it’s fine dining on a pub budget,” Mrs Cotterell said.

“Until that table service scenario is lifted that’s where your extra wages and costs are.

“I heard the Queensland Hotels Association are working on making the dining in regulations more flexible, depending on the size of the establishment and having so many people in different areas.

“We are a big pub area wise and that would work in our favour however it would still be table service.”

Mr Matheson added he was still waiting on clarification from the Office of Liquor and Gaming in regards to more specific practices and procedures associated with stage two and three as well as how to police and ensure customers follow the social and health guidelines.