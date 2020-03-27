Wet helps earth lesson

This term in Science, students in Years 3 and 4 have been learning about how natural processes and human activity cause changes to Earth’s surface.

They have investigated erosion in our school grounds and have looked at ways to prevent or control it.

With the recent rain that has occurred, they have brought in some great examples of erosion in their own environment to put on our Learning Wall.

Our Year 5 and 6 students have been learning about natural disasters and the effects they have on Earth’s surface.

They have been busy researching a natural disaster to create a Disaster awareness guide for the community that helps to prepare them for such an event.

We look forward to showcasing the amazing work that we have done in class at our Open Day next Monday afternoon.

Preps

Banana State School welcomes all new Preps and their families to the school community. Welcome Ellie, Fletcher, Genevieve, Henry, Jaxon, Joseph, Laynie, Leith and Lex.

All students have enjoyed their time at school, and have a great enthusiasm for learning.

They have been exploring Earth’s resources in Science, choreographing dances, collecting data in Maths, retelling stories in English, telling stories about the past in HASS, learning to jump, hop, run and gallop in PE, and designing solutions to help farmers in Design and Technology.

Our Prep students have also been very busy learning new letters and sounds. Students have undertaken hands-on and age appropriate activities that match the jolly phonic songs and actions.

This week, students made rainbow fish for ‘f’, jiggling jelly for ‘j’ and blew bubbles for ‘b’.

Cricket Gala Day

On Friday, March 13th, students from Banana SS, Theodore SS, Baralaba SS, Woorabinda SS, Bauhinia SS and Moura SS competed in the Dawson Valley Cricket Blast School Cup at Banana State School.

This annual event is organised by the Dawson Valley Sports Committee and in 2020, it was sponsored by Queensland Cricket and Woolworths.

Students from all schools represented enjoyed a day of great fun and sportsmanship.

Seven fields were set up on the school oval and 4 rounds of T20 Cricket were played throughout the day.

The two teams representing Banana State School were the Banana Broncos and the Banana Bulls.

All students were able to bowl, bat and field throughout the day on an equal basis.

Banana students, Jackson and brothers, McKennon and Eli, were able to demonstrate great bowling skills as they competed seriously to get a win for their team.

Matilda showed great leadership with her enthusiastic participation throughout the day. Younger students, like Kourtney, were able to bat for two overs and remain batting regardless of how many times they were ‘out’.

All of our guests were well catered for by the Banana SS P&C who generously provided food and drinks for all students and guests.

All students, staff and family supporters were appreciative of the great hospitality these ladies provided for our visitors.

This was a great day of cricket, with lots of fun in store for all students who attended, including a surprise visit from a popular T20 guest, the Brisbane Heat Mascot.