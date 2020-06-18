Menu
VERY THANKFUL: Redeemer Lutheran College cleaner Leonie Chisholm is grateful to work at her chosen school.
Well earned appreciation for valued role

Aaron Goodwin
18th Jun 2020 8:30 AM

JUNE 15 was School Cleaners' Day, a perfect opportunity to honour the valuable contribution our school cleaners make to ensure our education facilities are a healthy and hygienic environment for students and staff.

Leonie Chisholm has held the position of Redeemer Luthern College school cleaner for a decade now and she said it was a blessing to work at Redeemer.

"It's not a very hard job, it depends on the school you are in and this is an easy clean school," Mrs Chisholm said.

"It's a very easy school to work for."

Mrs Chisholm works Monday-Friday before and after school hours, cleaning the toilets and outside eating areas in the morning and all the rooms in the afternoons.

She said that, right now, her role had never been more important in the midst of COVID-19.

"It comes down to sanitising everything, cleaning door handles, extra tables and a lot more work overall," Mrs Chisholm said.

"I always used to do those things but now it's more of it and changing the way I work, for example to single use materials only."

Principal Sandra Wass said that Mrs Chisholm and all of the 4100 cleaning staff at Queensland schools played a pivotal role in the school's operations.

"She is as important as our most experienced teacher," Mrs Wass said.

"If our rooms aren't clean and the rooms aren't sanitised then we wouldn't be able to safely deliver what we need to.

"I hope Leonie always feels appreciated by us."

