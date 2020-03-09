Weaning process examined at Moura workshop

Dr Paul Cusack hopes that there'll be plenty of helpful discussions among participants at a ReproActive workshop in Moura.

LIVESTOCK industry experts will discuss how best to manage the weaning process with producers at an interactive workshop to be staged in Moura later this month.

Paul Cusack from Australian Livestock Production Services will among the keynote speakers at the ReproActive workshop.

Dr Cusack will discuss how producers can implement early weaning to drive efficiency.

“It’s an opportunity to better understand the stresses involved in weaning and awareness that if we do it well we can pick up cheap kilograms of growth in those weaners,” he said.

“We don’t have to accept that weaning is a special time and therefore we will lose kilograms in those calves.”

Weaning is the separation of calves from their mothers which usually occurs between when calves are eight to 10 months old.

Improper weaning management can lead to increased mortality rates among calves during their stressful separation from their mothers.

Dr Cusack recommends producers living under drought conditions wean calves as early as three months.

“Weaning earlier in drought conditions allows us to put our best food resources into our growing cattle,” Dr Cusack said.

“It dramatically reduces the energy cost of maintaining that cow once she isn't having to produce milk for the calf.”

Dr Cusack said his presentation will also discuss the appropriate feeds, managing the health of calves during weaning and minimising stress.

Participants will also spend time in the cattleyards and go through the practical applications of what they will have learned.

“We don’t want people to sit there and have all this information thrown at them, we want to generate discussion,” Dr Cusack said.

“We are pitching to a broad audience and when you can encourage discussion among participants you get a lot of sharing of ideas.

“Sometimes those that don’t have a lot of experience with cattle can ask questions that prompts discussion from others with more experience.”

Other presenters include Adam Hayes from the Moura Veterinary Clinic, Matt Petersen from Zoetis Australia and Brendan Wade from Meat and Livestock Australia.

The ReproActive workshop will be staged at the Moura Tavern from 8am-3pm on Monday, March 25.

Entry cost is $35 per person which includes food and refreshments. Register at Eventbrite.

For more details, contact Leon Buchanan on 0418 492 289 or Pat O’Neill on 0409 718 587.