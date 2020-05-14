‘We were trapped’: Elderly couple share shocking ordeal

An elderly couple were trapped inside their home when a stolen car ploughed into the structure as the slept.

Jeanette and Colin Brock, who lived in the Kirwan home for more than 50 years, woke to a loud "bang" and neighbours calling at them through their window as the juvenile drivers of a stolen Holden Commodore fled.

The car struck a tree before ramming into the corner of their Tapiolas Ave home and nudging the entire structure slightly sideways.

Tyres had ripped up the front lawn and concrete garden beds were crushed near the impact zone, where chipped bricks was the only evidence of damage to the house.

Damage from where a Holden Commodore crashed into a house at Tapiolas Ave, Kirwan.

Despite the lack of damage, the impact forced their doorways to become off-centre and left them trapped inside the home until police could get them out.

Mrs Brock spoke with the Townsville Bulletin this morning, saying the car ploughed into the dining room where they would usually enjoy their breakfast.

"There was police and emergency services everywhere … but we didn't see anyone driving the car," she said.

Tyre tracks from where a Holden Commodore crashed into a house at Tapiolas Ave, Kirwan.

The Brocks said they were lucky to not be injured as they soaked in the reality of the situation over a coffee on their back veranda this morning.

They were no stranger to crime, with Mr Brock saying they had been broken into four times.

"We lock everything up. The car, the house … we make sure everything is safe," he said.

Mrs Brock was well aware of the city's juvenile crime saying the laws needed to be stricter.

"The police work very hard … but a lot of these children don't come from good homes," she said.

The Brocks were surrounded by family today as they dealt with police and their insurance agency to find out the extent of damage to their home.

Three youths, both male and female, are still at large. Police are still investigating.

