Wave of emotions as Coast reacts to Sekisui green light

SEKISUI: Brooke Kelly a resident of 32 years in the area is not happy with the Sekisui development approval. Picture: Warren Lynam.

A WAVE of emotions has hit the Yaroomba community after a long-running community battle to overturn the Sekisui House Yaroomba development approval was dismissed.

The Planning and Environment Court in a 100-page judgment handed down by Judge Kefford dismissing an appeal by Development Watch Inc and Sunshine Coast Environment Council.

Yaroomba resident of 32 years Brooke Kelly, who opposed the development said she was devastated to hear the news.

"I'm pretty gutted," she said.

"It means I'll be able to see high rises from the surf every time I come out to my local surf break.

"It's really disappointing and I just wish this wasn't happening - this is just heart breaking, absolutely heart breaking."

Ms Kelly was among 10 other Yaroomba residents who the Daily spoke to today regarding the court outcome.

Terry Beauchamp

Long-time resident Ms Beauchamp said the appeal dismissal would mark the start of negative change for the small community.

"I was really hoping for better news," she said.

"They shouldn't do high rises here, keep it in Maroochydore, this is a beautiful community and to have something like that is just going to destroy it.

"It just shows that the big guys really don't care what the community thinks.

"To have nearly 10,000 people object just shows they are not listening to the community."

Terry Beauchamp was upset to hear of the appeal dismissal. Picture: Laura Pettigrew

Liz Richards

"I like change, a lot of people don't like change especially when they've lived here their whole life," she said.

"Growth is the way of the world we are not going to get any smaller, so people just have to learn to like change and go with the flow.

"I don't see anything bad come out of it, as long as the animals and the turtles are going to be OK."

Yaroomba resident Liz Richards said the Sekisui development could bring positive change to the area. Picture: Laura Pettigrew.

Reg Palmer

Mr Palmer has lived in his ocean side home for 10 years and said he held concerns for the quiet atmosphere of the community after hearing the news.

"The Coast probably needs a hotel especially with the opening of the airport, but the height is a concern and with any development they always seem to lag behind on the infrastructure to feed the number of people that are going into the place,' he said.

"It's a bit selfish but we wanted to keep it the same, but I always thought that it might come to this."

Reg Palmer was disappointed by the news. Picture: Warren Lynam.

Bree Wilson

Ms Wilson had a positive outlook on the outcome.

"I think it will be good because there is not much up here, everything is down in Maroochydore and Mooloolaba, so it will be nice to bring something nice up here because it is pretty," she said.

Shannon Kruger

With the tourist industry in mind Ms Kruger said it could be a positive addition.

"From a tourist point of view, it will always be a good thing, but there are a lot of locals in this area that like that it is just a local area and they don't have heavy flow of people coming into the area," she said.

Bree Wilson, Gen Powell and Shannon Kruger react to the announcement. Picture: Warren Lynam.

Daryl Maudsley

Friends of Yaroomba ex-president Mr Maudsley said it was a disappointing end to a long fight.

"There has been a lot of groups involved to get to where we were, but this is the way of the world, it's the jobs and growth mantra people keep mentioning but unfortunately lifestyle will be the thing that suffers," he said.

"The 9000 written submissions and nearly half a million raised by the community I would have thought sent a reasonable message, but the community feeling doesn't really come into it at that level that should have been addressed at the council."

Daryl Maudsley said it was a disappointing end to a long fight. Picture: Laura Pettigrew.

Kelsi Marris

As a long standing Yaroomba local Ms Marris was involved in a previous Sekisui protest and said she was upset that the community's hard work didn't pay off.

"It's been years and years of going back and forth with it so it's pretty frustrating," she said.

"Everybody in the community wants Yaroomba to stay the way it is, so it's upsetting and I'm feeling a bit anxious for what it means for Yaroomba."

Kelsi Marris said the news made her anxious about what was to come. Picture: Laura Pettigrew

Development Watch President Lyn Saxton

Development Watch Inc campaigner Lyn Saxton said they had "come too far to give up" and that barristers were going through the 100-page judgment to determine if there were grounds to appeal.

"I'm devastated the big fear for us is the fact that the precedent that this will set for building heights for not only the rest of Sekisui's land but the Palmer Coolum Resort as well," she said.

Development Watch Inc campaigner Lyn Saxton said she refuses to give up. Picture: Laura Pettigrew

Carinne and Roy Pater

Mr and Mrs Pater moved into their dream Yaroomba home a month ago after escaping Sydney's booming development.

"We have been coming here for 18 years and we have not seen Yaroomba change which is why we liked it and why we moved here," Mr Pater said.

"If you want the high rises go to the Gold Coast or Melbourne, we don't need them in every part of Australia.

"You'll have thousands of people on this beach, it is just going to change the whole place."