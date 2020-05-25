Menu
Houseboat sinks on TikTok
News

WATCH: TikTok video part of houseboat investigation

Amber Hooker
25th May 2020 11:00 AM
A TIKTOK video of a group of young males aboard a sinking houseboat which generated about 150,000 views is now part of an joint police and Maritime Safety Queensland investigation.

The footage, posted to the video-sharing social network, was posted by the "robinsonbruvvas" earlier this month, but has since been set to "private".

The houseboat sunk on May 6.

WATERY DEMISE FOR HOUSEBOAT ON NOOSA RIVER

As of Friday, it had generated about 150,000 views, more than 16,400 "likes" and 132 comments.

The footage depicted at least three males, including the filmer, aboard a houseboat as it sunk in the Noosa River.

The houseboat sunk in the Noosa River earlier this month.
The video shows one of the boys entering the boat, before they retreated as they saw the vessel taking on water.

The filmer then jumped aboard another boat as the other two undid the tether. The houseboat was filmed sinking as they left.

RIDE IN PARADISE: COAST DAD DIES IN HIGHWAY CRASH

Maritime Safety Queensland general manager Angus Mitchell said they were aware of the footage, which was received last week.

"We are investigating the matter jointly with police," Mr Mitchell said.

"We are also working with the houseboat owner regarding the vessel's removal.

Mr Mitchell said they strongly cautioned people to keep well away from sunken or derelict vessels for their own safety.

A Queensland Police Service representative referred the Daily's inquiries to Maritime Safety.

