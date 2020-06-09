Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Watch: Locals swarm on driver as high-speed joy ride ends

by Erin Smith
9th Jun 2020 5:39 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A 23-year-old Caboolture South man will spend another night in the watch house after allegedly taking a stolen car on a high speed joy ride around Morayfield and Caboolture.

Police allege the man stole a Ford Wildtrak from a home at Crestwood Ave, Morayfield at about 1.30pm on Monday.

 

 

PolAir footage shows the moment an allegedly stolen car narrowly misses hitting a group of children.
PolAir footage shows the moment an allegedly stolen car narrowly misses hitting a group of children.

The car was later spotted leaving a shopping centre carpark at Elliot St at about 5pm.

Police allege the driver sped off when police attempted to intercept the car.

PolAir was called in and spotted the allegedly driving dangerously through Caboolture.

A tyre deflation device eventually brought the car to a stop in Renmark St.

Police allege the man narrowly missed hitting a group of young children playing the street.

But the man didn't give up there - fleeing the from the car.

 

 

The moment police arrest the 23-year-old Caboolture South man after an alleged high speed joy ride through Caboolture.
The moment police arrest the 23-year-old Caboolture South man after an alleged high speed joy ride through Caboolture.

 

Residents in a nearby street then detained the man until police arrived.

The 23-year-old Caboolture South man has been charged with

burglary, dangerous operation of a vehicle, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, evasion, driving without a licence and receiving tainted property.

He has appeared in Redcliffe Magistrates Court and remanded in custody until tomorrow.

Originally published as Watch: Locals swarm on driver as high-speed joy ride ends

More Stories

crime joy ride queensland crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Stressed teachers brace for tough term

        premium_icon Stressed teachers brace for tough term

        Education Term 3 is already a struggle but Queensland teachers say they are bracing for a tougher time than usual this year following the COVID-19 lockdown.

        Poverty to hit ‘levels not seen’

        premium_icon Poverty to hit ‘levels not seen’

        News Queensland faces wave of poverty worse than other states

        Labor voters back Jackie Trad axing

        premium_icon Labor voters back Jackie Trad axing

        Politics Labor voters back decision to axe Jackie Trad

        REVEALED: Major change to 2020 Thangool Cup

        premium_icon REVEALED: Major change to 2020 Thangool Cup

        News The date for this year’s Thangool Cup Day is almost set to change due to COVID-19...