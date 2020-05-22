WATCH LIVE ONLINE: Where to see Powderfinger reunion concert

Going to a gig is not possible for now so legendary Brisbane rockers Powderfinger have decided help music fans out by entering the home delivery business.

This weekend's show, titled One Night Lonely, will be livestreamed online Saturday at 7pm. It will be free but will raise funds for Support Act and Beyond Blue.

The idea of an online reunion came out of one of many Zoom meetings band members were having around a 20th anniversary reissue of Odyssey No. 5, their biggest selling album.

Frontman Bernard Fanning told The Daily Telegraph members were meeting once a week on Zoom since a just before the lockdowns started.

The subject of the various online gigs being performed during the COVID-19 crisis came up and someone, Fanning will not say who, raised the idea of Powderfinger livestreaming a show.

The issue of social distancing, as well as the fact that members live in three states, meant getting together physically was not an option.

So each has recorded their performance individually in their respective studios and had it professionally mixed ready to be livestreamed.

Fans can expect the tried and true favourites.

"We weren't setting out to mount any great artistic challenge," Fanning said.

