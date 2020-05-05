Menu
Scott Morrison meets with Jacinda Ardern before preparing for a live update on virus.
Politics

WATCH LIVE: PM updates Australia on COVID-19

Sherele Moody
by
5th May 2020 2:26 PM
THE Australian PM will shortly update the country on the COVID-19 latest.

Scott Morrison has just met with Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

Ms Adern says safety remains "top of mind" for any potential easing of restrictions to allow flights between her country and our country.

Ms Adern said she was "comfortable and confident" New Zealand would not receive COVID-19 cases from Australia if travel between the two countries resumed.

"Equally we won't export them," she said.

Ms Adern said relaxing the travel ban would not mean imposing a 14-day quarantine requirement.

