Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Annika Smethurst had her Canberra apartment raided in 2019 Picture Gary Ramage
Annika Smethurst had her Canberra apartment raided in 2019 Picture Gary Ramage
News

AFP used 'invalid' warrant to raid journalist’s home

by Craig Dunlop
15th Apr 2020 11:06 AM

The High Court has ruled the warrant used to search News Corp reporter Annika Smethurst's Canberra home last year was invalid.

The Court has ordered that it be quashed.

Federal police officers raiding the home back in 2019.
Federal police officers raiding the home back in 2019.

News Corp reporter Annika Smethurst had her Canberra apartment raided in 2019 over stories she wrote revealing secret plans to expand the government's spying powers.

The full bench of the High Court on Wednesday unanimously found there was not enough precision in the drafting of the warrant.

However, only two judges ordered that material seized during the search be destroyed, meaning it could still be used by police.

Annika Smethurst was awarded the Sir Keith Murdoch Award (Journalist of the Year) at the 2019 News Awards. Picture: Christian Gilles
Annika Smethurst was awarded the Sir Keith Murdoch Award (Journalist of the Year) at the 2019 News Awards. Picture: Christian Gilles

The court did not consider whether the Australian Federal Police raid infringed on implied freedom of political communication.

The AFP has been ordered to pay court costs.

More Stories

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Q&A: Everything you need to know about Term 2

        premium_icon Q&A: Everything you need to know about Term 2

        Education Education Minister Grace Grace explains which kids can attend class, and how parents should juggle working and teaching from home.

        REVEALED: Best teacher in the Banana Shire

        premium_icon REVEALED: Best teacher in the Banana Shire

        News We asked and you voted for the best teacher in the Banana Shire!

        Support services bracing for added workload

        premium_icon Support services bracing for added workload

        News The financial and mental health effects of lockdown and isolation to take it’s toll...

        VOTE NOW: Banana Shire’s best burger

        VOTE NOW: Banana Shire’s best burger

        News We want to know where is the best place to buy a burger