Warne’s Insta post breaks the internet

by Nic Savage
21st Apr 2020 8:53 PM

 

Michael Jordan docu-series The Last Dance has proven an instant hit with audiences. ESPN revealed 6.3 million people tuned in for Monday's first episode.

The ten-part show features behind-the-scenes footage of the Chicago Bulls' historic 1997/98 NBA season, with the legendary Jordan leading the charge.

Basketball fans across the globe indulged in the nostalgic footage on Monday, including former Australian cricket star Shane Warne.

On Tuesday, the King of Spin posted a throwback image to Instagram featuring a younger version of himself standing alongside the NBA great at the Nike headquarters in America.

Warne captioned the post: "Really enjoyed the first two episodes of the (Michael Jordan) documentary and bought back some great memories of hanging with the great MJ at Nike in the states!"

As of 8pm on Tuesday, the post already boasts over 38,000 likes.

Considering Jordan is wearing a Chicago White Sox shirt, it could be deducted the image was taken around 1994 when Jordan skipped a season with the Bulls to play minor league baseball.

St Kilda legend Nick Riewoldt responded with a goat emoji, while former Australian cricketer Damien Martyn simply commented, "Great photo."

Ashes villain Stuart Broad labelled the image "awesome", while AFL stars Josh Bruce and Patrick Dangerfield also expressed their love for the picture.

 

 

The two sporting GOATs share an unlikely connection - both wore the number 23 on their shirt throughout their professional careers.

Another peculiar aspect of the picture is the object Jordan clenches in his right hand. Warne is a confessed AFL tragic, and presumably gave Jordan the Sherrin as a gift.

 

