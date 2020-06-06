Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A 40-year-old Aboriginal man has died after collapsing at Acacia Prison in Western Australia, but authorities say his death does not appear to be suspicious.
A 40-year-old Aboriginal man has died after collapsing at Acacia Prison in Western Australia, but authorities say his death does not appear to be suspicious. kaspiic
Crime

Indigenous prisoner dies after he collapses

6th Jun 2020 1:15 PM

A 40-year-old Aboriginal man has died after collapsing at a prison in Western Australia.

The Acacia Prison inmate was found on Friday but he could not be revived and was pronounced dead at hospital, the state's Department of Justice said in a statement on Saturday.

Police say there does not appear to be anything suspicious, but they are investigating and there will be an inquest given it is a death in custody.

The Department of Justice will also conduct an internal review.

Acacia Prison is privately-run by Serco Australia

Originally published as WA Aboriginal prisoner dead after collapse

deaths in custody prison

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Heroes of the pandemic: Saving lives everyday

        premium_icon Heroes of the pandemic: Saving lives everyday

        News A Central Queensland ambulance station officer said strong relationships have ensured quality and safety in delivery of ambulance services

        Some people just should not breed

        premium_icon Some people just should not breed

        Opinion Why children must be removed from toxic homes

        Full list: Every nominee for Queenslander of the Year

        premium_icon Full list: Every nominee for Queenslander of the Year

        News Police officer to celebrity chef among nominees

        No more special treatment for the outback shires

        premium_icon No more special treatment for the outback shires

        News Community leaders are hopeful the region’s businesses will get a boost with...