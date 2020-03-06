Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
BEST OF: The Central Telegraph wants your help to uncover the hidden gems of the Banana Shire.
BEST OF: The Central Telegraph wants your help to uncover the hidden gems of the Banana Shire.
News

Vote on the ‘best of’ the Banana Shire

Aaron Goodwin
3rd Mar 2020 5:00 AM

THE Banana Shire is home to an amazing array of businesses, trades, people and events, some are new and some have been around for decades.

The Central Telegraph wants to find the best of the best across the Banana Shire, as voted by our readers.

For the first time, The Central Telegraph will be running a Best of the Banana Shire series, starting next week.

Each Monday night, we will put a question to our Facebook followers, for example:

We’re on the hunt for Biloela’s best coffee, and we want to hear from you!

Nominate the business you think has the best customer service and they’ll go in the running to win Best of the Banana Shire.

Readers are encouraged to nominate their favourite business, person or event and react to comments as a way of supporting that nomination.

The Central Telegraph will tally up the nominations on Wednesday morning, with nominations closing at 9am.

A journalist will then compile an article with the list of five nominees and create a poll which people can vote in. This poll will run until 9am on Friday.

Whether it’s the best local educator, the best cafe to grab a coffee or the best tradie to see when you have car troubles – you will have an opportunity to put the spotlight on great locals.

The winner will be announced soon after that, with the winner to appear in the next edition of our newspaper, on our website, and on Facebook.

Help us uncover the best of the Banana Shire!

Central Telegraph

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Ballot draw numbers election day options

        premium_icon REVEALED: Ballot draw numbers election day options

        News Ballot paper order decided for two hotly contested council divisions

        Drought assistance to cover basic expenses

        Drought assistance to cover basic expenses

        News Farm and suppliers struggling to pay for basic household expenses are encouraged to...

        ‘I didn’t see the signs’: Heartache in man's suicide death

        premium_icon ‘I didn’t see the signs’: Heartache in man's suicide death

        News Judy regrets not seeing the signs before her brother took his life

        Students share GRIP conference experience

        premium_icon Students share GRIP conference experience

        News Year 6 Banana Shire cohort join 400 other students at major leadership conference...