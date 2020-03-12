VOTE NOW: Top 5 places to grab a coffee in Biloela

MORNING HIT: You have until Sunday 4pm to decide who has the best coffee in Biloela!

MORNING HIT: You have until Sunday 4pm to decide who has the best coffee in Biloela!

WOW YOU GUYS must really love your coffee!

We asked on Monday night for our first 'Best of the Banana Shire' series and we got a huge response from you with just under 40 votes.

We've made it our mission at the Central Telegraph to uncover the best coffee in Biloela this week, (without trying it ourselves bugger) and we love giving a pat on the back to locals.

We've short-listed your votes to the top five places you think are the best spots to grab a coffee!

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DO YOU WANT THE LATEST IN BREAKING NEWS, COURT, COUNCIL, BUSINESS AND MORE DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX?

CLICK THE GRAPHIC BELOW

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Now you have until Sunday 4pm to vote in our short-listed poll for the best place to grab a coffee in Biloela.

Don't forget to share the link with all our wonderful cafes.

Vote in the poll below: