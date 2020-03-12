Menu
MORNING HIT: You have until Sunday 4pm to decide who has the best coffee in Biloela!
News

VOTE NOW: Top 5 places to grab a coffee in Biloela

Aaron Goodwin
11th Mar 2020 6:12 PM | Updated: 7:00 PM

WOW YOU GUYS must really love your coffee!

We asked on Monday night for our first 'Best of the Banana Shire' series and we got a huge response from you with just under 40 votes.

We've made it our mission at the Central Telegraph to uncover the best coffee in Biloela this week, (without trying it ourselves bugger) and we love giving a pat on the back to locals.

We've short-listed your votes to the top five places you think are the best spots to grab a coffee!

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Now you have until Sunday 4pm to vote in our short-listed poll for the best place to grab a coffee in Biloela.

Don't forget to share the link with all our wonderful cafes.

Vote in the poll below:

Reader poll

Where is the best place to grab coffee in Biloela?

View Results
Central Telegraph

