YUMMY YUMMY: We are looking for the best home baker in the region.
News

VOTE NOW: Top 5 Home Bakers in Banana Shire

Aaron Goodwin
1st Apr 2020 3:25 PM | Updated: 4:00 PM

EVER since we were kids we loved mum's home baking and all the lovely muffins and cakes and all the sugar hits we could infuse into ourselves.

We asked on Monday night in our 'Best of Banana Shire' series, who is the best home baker in the Banana Shire and we got a great response with 15 nominations.

We've made it our mission at the Central Telegraph to uncover the best home baker in the region this week, and we love giving a pat on the back to locals.

We've short-listed your votes to the top five people who do home baking best in the Banana Shire.

Now you have until Friday 9am to vote in our short-listed poll for the best home baker in the Banana Shire.

Don't forget to share link with family and firends so they can vote as well!

Vote in the poll below:

