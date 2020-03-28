Menu
YOUR VOTE: Best places in the shire, as voted by you, to grab some takeaway.
News

VOTE NOW: Top 3 places to grab takeaway

Aaron Goodwin
28th Mar 2020 12:30 PM

EVEN in these tough times for our businesses locals are getting behind each other and giving each other a pat on the back.

We asked on Monday night who does the best takeaway in the region for another 'Best of the Banana Shire' series and we got a massive response from you with 30 nominations.

We've made it our mission at the Central Telegraph to uncover the best takeaway service in the region this week, and we love giving a pat on the back to locals.

We've short-listed your votes to the top three places which do takeaway service best in our shire.

Now you have until Monday 9am to vote in our short-listed poll for the best takeaway service in the region!

Don't forget to share the link with all our wonderful businesses.

Vote in the poll below:

covid-19 food service takeaway
Central Telegraph

