Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Health

Virus concern for Tasmania nursing homes

by Ethan James and Christine McGinn
17th Apr 2020 9:19 AM

There are concerns coronavirus may have been spread to three nursing homes in northwest Tasmania after it was a revealed a healthcare worker who tested positive did shifts at the facilities.

The person, who was diagnosed on Wednesday, worked at two hospitals in Burnie which are at the centre of an outbreak in the region.

It was revealed on Thursday night the worker also completed shifts at Melaleuca Nursing Home in East Devonport, Eliza Purton Home for the Aged in Ulverstone and Coroneagh Park in Penguin.

No virus cases have been confirmed at the homes, but one resident with mild respiratory symptoms is expected to get test results back on Friday.

Federal Aged Care Minister Richard Colbeck said Commonwealth teams will provide the homes with additional staff where needed and ensure supplies of personal protective equipment are adequate

"We will have teams on site at each facility to start testing all residents and workers (on Friday)," Senator Colbeck said.

"It is vital that we act quickly to understand the situation and get on top of any potential cases."

Burnie's North West Regional Hospital and North West Private Hospital were shut on Monday to undergo an unprecedented deep clean.

More than 80 of the state's 180 COVID-19 cases are directly linked to an outbreak at the hospitals, with dozens of workers among them.

The state government hopes the facilities' emergency departments will reopen on Friday.

About 1200 healthcare workers from the hospitals are in two weeks' of quarantine to mitigate the outbreak.

Australian Defence Force medicos and an AUSMAT team, usually used for international humanitarian relief, have been flown in from the mainland to get services back online.

Six people have died from the virus in Tasmania.

More Stories

aged care coronavirus covid-19 editors picks health nursing homes outbreak pandemic tasmania

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FULL LIST OF FLIGHTS: New domestic flight network revealed

        premium_icon FULL LIST OF FLIGHTS: New domestic flight network revealed

        Travel The Federal Government has announced funding for a domestic flight network to ensure essential workers stay connected with key destinations.

        Banana Shire hospitals prepared for virus outbreak

        premium_icon Banana Shire hospitals prepared for virus outbreak

        News Central Queensland Health has implemented strategies to tackle coronavirus cases

        Five new cases as state tally tops 1000

        Five new cases as state tally tops 1000

        Health Coronavirus, COVID-19: Queensland records five new cases overnight

        Shock figure facing hospitals even before pandemic

        premium_icon Shock figure facing hospitals even before pandemic

        Health Qld emergency departments under pressure before coronavirus pandemic