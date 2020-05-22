Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Business

Virgin’s best chance at survival revealed

22nd May 2020 8:12 AM | Updated: 8:13 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

VIRGIN Australia's future could hinge on it becoming a domestic airline with a fleet of Boeing 737s and a strong frequent-flyer program.

CEO Paul Scurrah has held three-hour presentations to two of the bidders for the embattled airline, which went into voluntary administration in April with debts of $6.8 billion.

 

MORE FLIGHTS: Virgin increases Qld services

 

Court absolves Virgin administrators over JobKeeper payments

 

Hands off our airline: Dick to give NSW 'both barrels'

 

 

Virgin Australia CEO Paul Scurrah has presented to two of the embattled airline’s bidders. Picture: Joel Carrett
Virgin Australia CEO Paul Scurrah has presented to two of the embattled airline’s bidders. Picture: Joel Carrett

Mr Scurrah, as reported by The Australian, said the airline could prosper if it ditched its current fleet of aircraft in favour of a line-up of Boeing 737s.

He also called for the domestic network to be rebuilt from scratch, instead focusing on high-demand lucrative routes.

Savings could be made via negotiating costly contracts with Wi-Fi providers and caterers, The Australian reports.

Meanwhile, Deloitte has held a meeting with 35 creditor representatives including unions, airports, banks, bondholders and suppliers.

It revealed that urgent funding was needed if Virgin Australia was to keep flying and keep pace with rival Qantas.

Government subsidies end on June 11 with an existing $100m in cash expected to see the airline through till the end of July.

The meeting heard administrators were eyeing up to $238m in restricted cash, tied up against hedging and in merchant and credit card facilities, The Australian reports.

Originally published as Virgin's best chance at survival revealed

More Stories

business coronavirus covid-19 editors picks business flight travel virgin airlines virgin australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $2 million towards building industrial estate

        premium_icon $2 million towards building industrial estate

        News Stage three of the industrial estate to be completed before construction begins on Australia’s first rubber recycling plant

        REVEALED: When will your gym be open?

        premium_icon REVEALED: When will your gym be open?

        News Gym owners across the shire give reopening dates and how your workouts will be...

        Schools and clubs cashing in with grants

        premium_icon Schools and clubs cashing in with grants

        News Energy company provide more than $36,000 to Banana Shire community groups

        Heavens set to burst across the country for farmers

        premium_icon Heavens set to burst across the country for farmers

        News Above-average winter rainfall not ideal for drought-affected graziers who bank on...