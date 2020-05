HAND INJURY: A patient has transported to the Biloela Hospital following a single vehicle crash on the Leichhardt Highway.

ONE patient has been transported in a stable condition to Biloela Hospital with a hand injury following a single vehicle crash on the Leichhardt Highway near Banana at 11.49am this morning.

A QAS spokesperson said the crash occurred 14km from where the Dawson Highway and Leichhardt Highway intersect.