STILL ON: Biloela's VDMFest, unlike many other events, is still planned to go ahead in October.
News

UPDATE: Status of upcoming events

Aaron Goodwin
9th Jun 2020 1:30 PM
THE winter months are typically a peak time of year for the region with a inundation of grey nomads and events to take up space on your calendar.

With restrictions eased and set to ease further, event organisers will likely need to rethink their decision on cancelling or continuing.

Below are the latest updates on the status of events planned over the coming months.

Jambin Champagne Campdraft-September 5-6

Event secretary Danielle Sharpe said that at this stage it’s unknown if the event will go ahead.

The committee will meet in a few weeks and gain a better idea.

Prospect Creek Markets-August 8

Prospect Creek State School principal Rosalie Reynolds said that at this stage no official decision has been made but it is unlikely it will go ahead.

she said it is very disappointing as the school is desperate to encourage enrolments for next year and it is a great fundraiser.

Theodore Trail Ride-August 15

Trail Ride Secretary Carlie Atkins said despite restrictions easing she will stick with the June 1 decision to cancel the 2020 event.

She said that also year’s event drew a crowd of 1,000 people and combining that with the support needed from struggling local business to sponsor the event meant it wasn't feasible to run this year’s event.

She said a year off is good to come back bigger and better 2021.

VDMFest-October 3-4

At this stage the 2020 event will go ahead with event organiser Mark Di Ruggiero close to announcing the full artist line-up.

Winterfest-July 24-25

Organisers announced the cancellation of the 2020 event on June 7 due to the stage three restrictions putting to much of a strain on the festival.

Outback Queensland Masters-June 20-21

The 2020 Outback Queensland Masters tour has been postponed until 2021, so Biloela will have to wait another year to host the tour’s first stopover. The 2021 dates for Biloela is June 19-20.

Central Telegraph

        REVEALED: Major change to 2020 Thangool Cup

        REVEALED: Bowls club to reopen this week

        $25k distributed to farming families in need

        Child involved in highway crash

