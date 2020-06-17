UPDATE: Petition to save Target Country gets signatures

TOUGH BREAK: Biloela is fighting Wesfarmers decision to close down Biloela's Target Country in early 2021.

SHOCKWAVES were felt in the Biloela community and across regional Australia after Wesfarmers announced the closure of 167 Target stores on May 22.

Wasting no time, a joint effort by the Callide Dawson Chamber of Commerce, Biloela Enterprise and Callide MP Colin Boyce resulted in an online petition to save the store.

So far 928 signatures have been added to the online petition and Callide Dawson Chamber of Commerce president Steve Bates said business groups were hoping for more than 2000 signatures.

“We are very pleased that our community has got on board quickly in regards to the Country Target issue, it is very important to voice your opinion about these matters,” Mr Bates said.

“It shows how passionate Banana Shire residents are about the things that matter to them.

“We are not surprised by the numbers so far, lots of people throughout the chamber’s network have expressed their disgust for the way this closure is taking place, ideally we were hoping for over 2000 signatures and we’re almost half way there.

“Please share the petition to your social media accounts so your friends and relatives can sign it too.”

Callide MP Colin Boyce said he was happy to support the petition and present it to state parliament, on behalf of the Biloela business groups and the wider community.

Mr Boyce’s next sitting at state parliament is July 14-16 and also in August.

“You’ll find most people are sympathetic to the idea that it’s detrimental to the economics of Biloela,” Mr Boyce said.

“This is an opportunity for small businesses to take the commercial opportunities of what Target Country is leaving behind.

“The petition is probably more inclined to the people of the immediate Biloela community rather than outer areas, given the fact they’re not right in town and may not use the store as much.”

Mr Bates said that all residents should sign the petition to show solidarity in these tough times.

“It also shows possible new businesses who may be considering opening a shopfront here in Biloela that there is a high degree of support for these types of retail outlets,” Mr Bates said.

Paper copies of the petition can be picked up or signed at Steve’s Barber Shop in Kariboe Street and also Colin Boyce’s office in Callide Street.

You can find the petition on ‘Colin Boyce MP-Member for Callide’ Facebook page or at https://queensland.typeform.com/to/sAmV3F