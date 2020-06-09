Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Up to 80 workers have been suspended from Anglo American's Dawson mine.
Up to 80 workers have been suspended from Anglo American's Dawson mine.
Business

Up to 80 jobs lost at Central Queensland coal mine

Melanie Plane
9th Jun 2020 3:41 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UP TO 80 Central Queensland mine workers are out of a job today after Anglo American made changes at its Dawson Mine.

Anglo American confirmed one shovel fleet, one excavator fleet and associated services would be suspended from this month.

Some disgruntled workers took to social media to vent their frustration over the move, claiming it was mainly labour hire workers that were sacked.

In a statement this afternoon, Anglo American said it would defer some production activities at the Central Queensland mine, to respond to 'deteriorating metallurgical coal prices' that have followed COVID-19 market impacts in customer countries and economies.

The mining giant said Dawson Mine sold a wide range of coking coal products, and to ensure the mine could respond to market circumstances, some 'swing' production activities that could only be economically justified at higher metallurgical coal prices would be deferred.

Anglo American's Metallurgical Coal business CEO Tyler Mitchelson said Dawson Mine employed more than 1550 people and made a significant contribution to local and regional communities and economies.

"It's important that we take these steps to ensure the mine's ongoing viability in the current challenging market circumstances," he said.

More Stories

anglo american coal industry coronavirus dawson mine metallurgical coal mining industry mining job losses
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Poverty to hit ‘levels not seen’

        premium_icon Poverty to hit ‘levels not seen’

        News Queenslanders are facing a wave of poverty as data shows more people in the state are struggling to put food on the table than anywhere else in the country.

        Labor voters back Jackie Trad axing

        premium_icon Labor voters back Jackie Trad axing

        Politics Labor voters back decision to axe Jackie Trad

        REVEALED: Major change to 2020 Thangool Cup

        premium_icon REVEALED: Major change to 2020 Thangool Cup

        News The date for this year’s Thangool Cup Day is almost set to change due to COVID-19...

        REVEALED: Bowls club to reopen this week

        premium_icon REVEALED: Bowls club to reopen this week

        News The Banana Shire bowls club needs to build trade to ensure survival