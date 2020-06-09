Up in smoke: Homeless man left with nothing

A community has rallied to help a homeless man who allegedly had his belongings set on fire.

After Dark Saints chairman Josh Malcolm said he was informed about the incident on Monday morning.

The group runs an outreach program for homeless people in the Moreton Bay region providing meals, clothes, bedding and support to those in need.

Mr Malcolm said this was the first time he had come across something like this.

"We are aware of a problem in Kallangur were young people are causing problems," Mr Malcolm said.

A homeless man, sleeping at Kallangur, had his belongings set on fire. PICTURE: SUPPLIED

"Some people said they had seen some youths going through this man's stuff, next minute it was on fire."

He said the homeless man was not at the camp at the time of the fire.

Mr Malcolm said locals had told him the man had been sleeping rough in the same spot for two to three months.

Once news of the fire spread close to 100 people offered to donate items, food and clothes.

"He lost everything, his clothes, bedding and a backpack full of belongings," Mr Malcolm said.

"We had everything he needed in our stocks so I took it down to him last night.

"He was over the moon. He didn't talk much but he seemed like a nice block who is just down on his luck."

The burnt remains of the homeless man’s belongings at Kallangur.

Residents commented on the After Dark Saints Facebook page about the incident.

Karen Gard wrote: "This is just awful, why, why, why?"

Nikki Channells said: "What a disgusting, inhumane thing to do!"

Lisa Howard described the people who lit the fire as "horrible humans".

While others questioned how someone could do this to another person.

Nini Cambell said: "Some absolute lowest of lows out there.

"It is bad enough having to survive like that, to be freezing uncomfortable and try and sleep but in fear every night because you don't know what some subhuman will do."

Anyone with information is asked to phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.