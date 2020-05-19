University staff forced to move on

MOVED ON: Staff at the Biloela, Yeppoon and Noosa CQU campuses are now exploring their employment options.

MOVED ON: Staff at the Biloela, Yeppoon and Noosa CQU campuses are now exploring their employment options.

A STATEWIDE cutback from CQUniversity has claimed the Biloela campus, which the university has decided to close by the end of June.

The closure means the three staff members based at the site will need to explore options for relocation or voluntary separation.

The university has also announced the closure of the Noosa and Yeppoon sites.

CQU's vice-chancellor and president, professor Nick Klomp, said not enough students attended the delivery sites in Noosa, Yeppoon and Biloela to warrant their continuation.

"While our on-campus activities in Yeppoon and Biloela are minimal, we have options in place for improved online delivery, and on-site training for local high school students studying VET courses," Prof Klomp said.

"In Biloela we have students studying a VET course in partnership with a local school there so they will be able to see out there studies before we close the campus in the middle of the year.

"We will continue that partnership with the Biloela schools so we will continue the VET in schools program and our SUN courses and again only a few staff impacted and we are working with those staff individually.

"Importantly, we are in discussions with staff from all three sites, to ensure those not receiving a voluntary separation either have the opportunity to request one now, or can be transitioned to other working arrangements.

One hundred and eighty two CQUniversity staff have accepted voluntary redundancies as Queensland's largest regional university tries to make up for a $116 million revenue loss due to COVID-19.

Federal Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd said COVID-19 had been terrible for the university and particularly its overseas students.

"They've had to look at their whole business and unfortunately Biloela has come under that cutback," Mr O'Dowd said.

"Talking to the university, they've had to make these changes to keep the university viable.

"It is the overseas students that have fallen out and this is what the university has got to contend with.

"It's good to see the Gladstone campus still firing. We only just opened the new training centre a month before COVID-19.

"We hope that the students will come to the region for that campus, that facilities are state of the art."

Prof Klomp added that these cost reduction measures would recover $28 million annually for the university.

"This won't cover our full projected revenue shortfall, however today's announcement represents a significant portion of the overall costs we need to recover in the long-term," he said.

"COVID-19 has caused businesses of all kinds to rethink their operations to ensure their long-term sustainability, which is exactly what we are doing.

"I want to acknowledge staff who have made the decision to depart the university on their own terms via the voluntary separation process.

"Their selflessness today will be a huge contributor to the long-term sustainability of CQUniversity, as we continue to serve our communities for decades to come."